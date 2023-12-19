Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,156 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up 2.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,880,000 after buying an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,465,000 after buying an additional 2,284,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after buying an additional 399,973 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

