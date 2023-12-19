First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,988 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,820,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $240.14. 91,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.98 and its 200 day moving average is $249.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

