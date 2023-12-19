First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 55,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.02. 493,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,145. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

