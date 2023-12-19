Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.24. 402,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $133.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

