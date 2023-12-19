Field & Main Bank Buys 20,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 869.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

ADM stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

