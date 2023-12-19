Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.52. 176,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,055. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $233.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.