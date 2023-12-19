Northstar Advisory Group LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.28. 216,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.60 and a twelve month high of $306.93.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

