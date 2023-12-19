Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.86. 264,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.90. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

