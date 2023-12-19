Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,104 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $5,328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,044,797 shares in the company, valued at $139,187,856.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,794. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.