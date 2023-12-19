WealthOne LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthOne LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.86. 264,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,936. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $213.90. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

