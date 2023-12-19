Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

