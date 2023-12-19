FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $681.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

