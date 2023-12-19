Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 127 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

