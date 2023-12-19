Fortress Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,579 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.81% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 430.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 32,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,393. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $679.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.