Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $613,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

