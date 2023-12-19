Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,232 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.57. 91,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.11. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.00 and a 1 year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

