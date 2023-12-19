Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,518. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.