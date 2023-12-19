Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $2,684,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,030.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RYH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $987.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

