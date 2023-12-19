SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63. The company has a market cap of $334.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $237.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.