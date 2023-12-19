SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFST. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.19 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.