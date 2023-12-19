SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.46. 3,354,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,338,010. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $166.06 and a fifty-two week high of $192.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.75 and its 200-day moving average is $180.37.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

