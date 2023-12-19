Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,523 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $137.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

