Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $7.77 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $436.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.36. The company has a market capitalization of $349.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

