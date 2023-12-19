DocuSign’s (DOCU) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. 2,021,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.92, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,152 shares of company stock worth $24,827,700 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

