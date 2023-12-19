Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

SNY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 286,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

