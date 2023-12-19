Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.8% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

