Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,290 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. 689,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,394. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.