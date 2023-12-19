Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 555 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,892. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

