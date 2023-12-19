Polianta Ltd Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Polianta Ltd reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 6.4% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 98,447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,741,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611,157 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,452,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $92,832,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,330 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,524 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

