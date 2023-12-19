Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Polianta Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Polianta Ltd lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $118.52. 142,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,606. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.82.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

