Polianta Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 262,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Sirius XM comprises about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 986.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. 2,992,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,255,664. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

