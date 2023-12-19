9,900 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 114,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,827. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.