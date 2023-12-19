Venus BUSD Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.16 million and $2.82 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230817 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,827,246.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

