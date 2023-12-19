Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson Sells 11,969 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.81. 435,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

