Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

DRQ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. The stock had a trading volume of 36,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.00 and a beta of 0.99. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $35.95.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dril-Quip

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.