Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 193 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,282 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £4,404.26 ($5,570.08).

On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.70), for a total value of £324,120 ($409,915.26).

On Friday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 212 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.81) per share, with a total value of £4,494.40 ($5,684.08).

On Tuesday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.77) per share, with a total value of £1,820.62 ($2,302.54).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($29.15), for a total value of £311,175 ($393,543.70).

LON:CCH traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,277.50 ($28.80). 863,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,163.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,250.24. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a twelve month low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.65). The company has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,508.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,770 ($35.03).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

