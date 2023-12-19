Velas Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00094347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,535,678,120 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

