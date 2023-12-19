xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Hits $1.50

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 19th. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and $4,635.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

