Uniswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94.85 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00013949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.51 billion and $94.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00168370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.98660437 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 891 active market(s) with $135,422,757.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

