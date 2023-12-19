HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 88.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,001. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

