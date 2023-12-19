Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,196. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

