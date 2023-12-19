Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 472.8% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.33. The company had a trading volume of 335,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,159. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

