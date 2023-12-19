SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,451. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

