SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.28. 79,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,444. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.63.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

