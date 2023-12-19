Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,060 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 557,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,977. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

