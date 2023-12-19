Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,816 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,474 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 1,312,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

