MKT Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,680 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 130,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

