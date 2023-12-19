MKT Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.16. 135,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $164.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

