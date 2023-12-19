JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000.

JCPB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.95. 626,659 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

