Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 14,075 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CION Investment by 5.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CION traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 232,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $11.75.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet cut CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

